The Final Show: Mark, Season, Charity, and Patrick

By Published: Updated:

JG chats with Chef Mark Pollard, Chef Season Stepp,  Stylist Charity Fogle, and Chef Patrick Meyer about their memories from the show!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s