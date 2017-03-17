The Final Show: Francine, Shawne, and Jaryd By Host Jamarcus Gaston Published: March 17, 2017, 11:05 am Updated: March 17, 2017, 11:05 am Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) JG wraps us his final Studio 62 by chatting with some of his regular guests. Francine Bryson, Shawne Shell, and Jaryd Walley reflect on their favorite memories. Share this:Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to send this to your Kindle device (Opens in new window) Advertisement