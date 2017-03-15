Show Ticket: Southern Wesleyan presents “Smokey Joe’s Cafe” By Host Jamarcus Gaston Published: March 15, 2017, 11:28 am Updated: March 15, 2017, 11:28 am Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Music of the 50’s and 60’s! Southern Wesleyan University is here to give us a preview of “Smokey Joe’s Cafe” The show runs from March 16-18 at The Newton Hobson Auditorium. You can get tickets by calling: 864-644-5408 Share this:Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to send this to your Kindle device (Opens in new window) Related Posts All of your home decor needs with Vintage Now Modern in downtown Greenville Falero’s Custom Concrete at Southern Home and Garden Show this weekend Swamp Rabbit Cafe & Grocery Mardi Gras Party on Saturday Show Ticket: Flat Rock Playhouse presents “The Music of The Beatles” Advertisement