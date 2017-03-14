Creme Shack brings rolled ice cream concept to downtown Greenville

By Published: Updated:

Have you ever tried rolled ice cream? The Thai concept has made its way to downtown Greenville and our guests are here to show us how it all works. You can visit Creme Shack in Downtown Greenville at 120 North Main Street.

