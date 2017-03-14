Creme Shack brings rolled ice cream concept to downtown Greenville By Host Jamarcus Gaston Published: March 14, 2017, 11:13 am Updated: March 14, 2017, 11:13 am Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Have you ever tried rolled ice cream? The Thai concept has made its way to downtown Greenville and our guests are here to show us how it all works. You can visit Creme Shack in Downtown Greenville at 120 North Main Street. Share this:Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to send this to your Kindle device (Opens in new window) Related Posts Enjoy Valentine’s Day at Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar in Greenville Daily Dish: Sunday Supper with Jianna’s Feb 12 All of your home decor needs with Vintage Now Modern in downtown Greenville Daily Dish: Up on the Roof, Greenville Advertisement