Local man shares weight-loss journey from 598 lbs By Host Jamarcus Gaston Published: March 13, 2017, 11:15 am Updated: March 13, 2017, 11:15 am

Adam "Vocals" Morris once weighed 598 lbs and he says it took almost dying for him to make a life-saving decision. Adam joins us in studio to share some of his weight-loss journey and to inspire others to do the same.