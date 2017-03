The Rummage for A Reason is now accepting donations and will host their big sale on Friday and Saturday in Spartanburg. The rummage sale will benefit local charities. You can donate on Wednesday and Thursday at 148 Interstate Park, Spartanburg. The early shopping event is on Friday from 5pm-8pm and on Saturday from 8am-2pm. More information: http://www.spartanburghumane.org

