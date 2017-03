Ferrante and Antonio Johnson join us in studio to talk about their 5th Annual “Laughs for Lupus” Charity Comedy Show happening on April 1st, at The Market Theatre Company in Anderson hosted by Tone Hollywood. The Johnson brothers lost their mother to lupus and have had this event to help raise money for research. There will also be a Paint for Lupus event on March 29th at Mellow Mushroom Anderson. For more information on tickets:¬†https://www.facebook.com/events/1909974369232850/

