Beauty Gadgets with Enya Flack

Enya Flack – Beauty & Lifestyle Expert, It’s a Glam Thing presents “Beauty Gadgets and more.”

Esquire Grooming, The Hand Brush Hair Dryer .

The first of its kind, and Esquire Grooming is calling it a Brush Dryer-think of it as a brush with the added benefit of drying as it styles. It gives you more control, which is good if you actually care where your hair ends up.

It adds volume and allows you to begin shaping and styling your hair before you put product in it-which means you can use less product-better for your hair, and that way it feels nicer when fingers are run through it.

The red glow inside is a new, innovative infrared technology. It helps prevent heat damage and retain the natural moisture in the hair. Styling products tend to perform much better on hair that has been dried and shaped first.

A quick towel dry is the first step. Turn it on and comb in the direction you ultimately want your hair to fall. It’s designed to fit into your hand a number of different ways, so hold it however you find to be most comfortable. When your hair is dry, and now in the general shape and direction you want it to be, apply styling product.

LA-Tweez Professional Illuminating Tweezers with a Diamond Dust Tip . Illuminating Tweezers crafted from the finest stainless steel, the hand filed tips are perfectly aligned and guaranteed to tweeze. The ultra-bright LED light illuminates your eyebrows and allows you to see those hard to reach hairs. Perfect for both home and on the go, the chic compact carrying case has a built-in magnifying mirror. Available in Black, Gold and Red.

Color Me Pro Edition Applicator is available to all women who want a professional, long-wearing application of liquid foundation, BB cream, CC cream, even highlighter and contouring makeup. Featuring the sonic tapping technology that Color Me is known for, the Pro Edition is turbo-charged to deliver award winning superior coverage for 8 hours. The Pro Edition also features universal sponges that can be used with any formula – wet or dry, liquid or powder – eliminating the need to switch sponges between formulas. The device taps 250 times per second mimicking a makeup artist’s hands. The tapping sets your makeup into place so it looks flawless and lasts longer in between touch ups. $68

Gerard Cosmetics Color Your Smile Lighted Lip Gloss is available in 30 shades! There is a Built-in Light and Built-in mirror. The LED light make touch-ups effortless, anytime and anywhere. The high impact colors are long lasting and the formulas contain collagen peptide technology to hydrate and plump your lips. $24

The MakeupDrop is a Silicone Makeup Applicator designed to completely eliminate wasted makeup. While sponge applicators soak up large amounts of makeup during application, the MakeupDrop perfectly applies and blends your foundation, blush, highlighter, and concealer without absorbing one drop! Only half the amount of product is needed.

Simply apply primer, foundation, powder, cream blush or any other complexion product directly to either side of the MakeupDrop™ and blend across the face for flawless results. $20

The recoup BEAUTISCOOP is an innovative, fun, and problem-solving product is a must have for every woman’s beauty arsenal! It fits into the narrow openings of the smallest and tallest containers to reach every drop you paid for. It’s patented dual-scoop design collapses to fit in to tiny openings, clings to the inside of the container and cradles without spilling. Reusable and Cleans easily with soap & water or makeup wipes. Starting at $9.99

Websites for purchase :

http://www.ulta.com http://www.ulta.com/hand-brush-hair-dryer?productId=xlsImpprod15301043&sku=2505534&cmpid=PS_Non!google!Product_Listing_Ads&cagpspn=pla&CATCI=aud-176363958030:pla-270553895942&CAAGID=36596571829&CAWELAID=330000200001051430&catargetid=330000200001050809&cadevice=c&gclid=CIi9yNb9ktICFZa1wAodz_4KDg

http://www.latweez.com/

http://www.colormebeauty.com/ www.net-a-porter.com

www.gerardcosmetics.com

https://www.makeupdrop.com/

http://livebeautility.com/