The Artistry Greenville is hosting the 4th Annual Big Easy Costume Ball on Saturday at 12 Andrews Street. The event starts at 6pm and tickets are $15 on EventBrite and $20 at the door. ย We get a preview performance from Cirque Spin Tribe! Purchase them:ย https://www.eventbrite.com/e/big-easy-costume-ball-tickets-31221505363

