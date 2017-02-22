Daily Dish: Dawn’s easy, healthy, and affordable recipes

Dawn Hilton-Williams is back in our daily dish with some recipes you can try at home with your family. Herban Eats is all about food that is healthy but also affordable and easy to make. Find out more about the company: http://www.herban-eats.com

EASY ORGANIC TOMATO FETA SALAD

INGREDIENTS

 3 pints grape tomatoes, red or mixed colors

 2 red onions (diced)

 ¼ cup good white wine vinegar

 6 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

 1 tablespoon kosher salt

 1 tsp ground black pepper

 4 tbsp fresh basil leaves (chopped)

 4 tbsp Italian flat leaf parsley (chopped)

 1 pound feta cheese (diced or crumbled)

HOW

1) Cut the tomatoes in half and place them in a large bowl.

2) Dice your onions and set aside

3) Dice the feta into ½ in cubes or, if you prefer roughly crumble and set aside

4) Mix white wine vinegar, olive oil, salt and pepper

5) Roll basil and cut into strips or chop and set aside

6) Chop Italian flat leaf parsley and set aside

7) Incorporate all ingredients into a large bowl and lightly toss

8) Add your cubed or roughly crumbled feta cheese, light toss then serve

EASY HERB & PARMESAN CRUSTED CHICKEN

INGREDIENTS

NONSTICK PAN REQUIRED

 2 Skinless Chicken Breasts or 6 Tenders (organic or IF all natural-no additives or hormones)

 1-16 oz package of shredded (not grated-Shredded) Parmesan Cheese

 2 tbsps of chopped flat leaf parsley

 1 tbsp of freshly chopped thyme

 1/8 cup or 2 turns around the pan of grapeseed, peanut or coconut oil

 ¼ tsp of kosher or sea salt

 ½ tsp pepper

 ½ tsp garlic powder

HOW

1) Mix chopped herbs in a large plate or bowl

2) Season your chicken on both sides with pepper, salt and garlic powder, then rub oil on both sides; this will help your parm-herb mixture adhere to the chicken.

3) Place chicken in your parmesan bowl or large zip baggie with herbed parm mixture plate and dredge the chicken in the parmesan, pressing the mixture into the chicken so it adheres to the chicken (like a heavy flour dredge) on both sides

4) Place pan over medium heat and put oil (2 turns) in pan

5) Once oil is just shy of smoking (about a minute), place your chicken breasts in your pan *Chicken should sizzle a bit when it hits the pan-no sizzle means pan wasn’t’ hot enough) When the sides began to lightly brown all around you can flip them

a) Depending on thickness of breast, cook 4 to 5 mins per side

b) If Tenders, time is about 2 mins a side

2) Remove from pan and let the chicken rest for about 10 minutes before serving

Perfect Chicken Tips

Do not poke your chicken to see if its cooked through (all the juice will drain out of your chicken, leaving you with dry chicken breasts, yikes)! Instead, preheat oven to 400 degrees then when chicken is done on stovetop place pan in oven (yes, your pan will be fine). Let the even-surround heat of the oven finish your chicken! Leave in preheated oven (not preheating oven) no more than 4 minutes-then remove from pan and let rest 10 mins before serving.