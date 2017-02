Francine Bryson is here today for Francine Friday and instead of dishing food, we are introducing you to a special visitor, Annie “The Highway Puppy.” A few months ago, officials say Annie was tossed from a moving car on Interstate 85. Francine has adopted Annie and is having a meet and greet with her on Saturday at Greenville County Animal Care from Noon-2pm. For more information on Greenville County Animal Care: http://www.greenvillecounty.org/acs/

