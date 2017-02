If you have been downtown Spartanburg you have probably noticed cool, colorful light bulbs popping up and Mat Duncan with the Spartanburg Art Museum is here to tell us about the 25 more headed to city. Artist Annette Giaco has brought her bulb in studio today so we can see one up close! All 28 of the art bulbs should be on display by March all around the downtown Spartanburg area. For more information: http://www.spartanburgartmuseum.org/lighten-up-spartanburg

