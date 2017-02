Marco’s Pizza is here to tell us how they are partnering with Donate Life to raise awareness about organ donation and a special promotion they have going on where you could win pizza for life! All you have to do is share an inspiring photo on social media using the hashtags #DonorDay2017 #PizzaForLife ¬†Visit the Pleasantburg location of Marco’s Pizza: 1120 North Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville. http://www.marcos.com

Advertisement