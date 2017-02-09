Ballet Spartanburg presents “Fire and Passion” Feb 10-11

By Published: Updated:
ballet-spartanburg-1

Ballet Spartanburg Executive Director Teresa Hough is here to tell us about their studio series “Fire and Passion” happening this weekend. Tickets are going fast and can be purchased by calling: 864-583-0339

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s