Ballet Spartanburg presents “Fire and Passion” Feb 10-11 By Host Jamarcus Gaston Published: February 9, 2017, 11:25 am Updated: February 9, 2017, 8:11 am Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Ballet Spartanburg Executive Director Teresa Hough is here to tell us about their studio series “Fire and Passion” happening this weekend. Tickets are going fast and can be purchased by calling: 864-583-0339 Share this:Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to send this to your Kindle device (Opens in new window) Related Posts Show Ticket: SLT presents”Ring of Fire” Jan 13-22 Ballet Spartanburg presents “The Nutcracker” Dec 9-11 at Twichell Auditorium Show Ticket: Ballet Spartanburg presents 50th anniversary season Contest Rules: Win “Ring of Fire” Tickets Advertisement