Fashion with Kate: Transition from Winter to Spring with Archived Clothing

By Published: Updated:
clothing

We are talking fashion this morning with Kate Evans from Archived Clothing & Gifts in Spartanburg!  Today we are talking the transition from Winter to Spring. You can visit her in the Bijou Building in downtown Spartanburg.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s