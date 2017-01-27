JG’s Backpack: New York City By Host Jamarcus Gaston Published: January 27, 2017, 8:58 am Updated: January 27, 2017, 8:59 am Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) JG takes you along for his recent trip to New York City. The New York City Skyline Central Park St. Patrick’s Cathedral Street Art near ChinaTown Inside the September 11th Museum The Oculus at World Trade Center Share this:Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to send this to your Kindle device (Opens in new window) Advertisement