Daily Dish: Longhorn Steakhouse Winter Grilling Recipes

Our friends from Longhorn Steakhouse are here with us to talk about grilling in the winter and some recipes you can try at home. See recipes:

Inspired by LongHorn Steakhouse

Grilled mushroom caps stuffed with cheddar and herbs.

Ingredients

Mushrooms

12 fresh button mushrooms, large

1/4 of a cup of melted butter

1/2 cup of Provolone cheese, shredded

1/4 cup of aged white cheddar cheese, shredded

6 ounces of garlic chive cream cheese

3 tablespoons of seasoned Parmesan Bread Crumbs

Salt

Pepper

Fresh parsley, chopped

Parmesan Bread Crumbs

2 Tablespoons of grated parmesan

2 Tablespoons of melted butter

1/4 cup panko of bread crumbs

Directions

In a stainless steel bowl combine 2 tablespoons of grated parmesan cheese, 2 tablespoons of melted butter and panko bread crumbs. Toss until evenly combined and coated in the butter. Set aside.

Remove stems from the mushrooms, leaving the caps intact.

Rinse mushrooms lightly under cold running water and drain well.

Place mushrooms in a medium bowl, add ¼ of cup of melted butter and mix to coat.

Place mushrooms on the grill (cap side down) for 1 to 2 minutes.

Turn the mushrooms over and repeat until grill marks appear.

Remove from the grill and place in an 8×8 (or similarly sized) casserole dish.

In a medium bowl, stir together half of the provolone cheese, ¼ cup of White Cheddar cheese, cream cheese, salt and pepper.

Fill each mushroom generously with cream cheese mixture.

Top mushrooms with remaining provolone cheese and parmesan bread crumbs.

Roast in the oven at 350 degrees for 3 to 5 minutes, or until golden brown and cheese is melted.

Sprinkle with parsley, and enjoy!

Recipe serves four.

Smoked Sausage and Cheese Board

Inspired by LongHorn Steakhouse’s Winter Peak Season Menu

Pork sausage and crispy fried Wisconsin cheddar cheese curds with spicy pickles and Dijon mustard.

Ingredients

2 cups of smoked pork sausage

2 cups of fried cheese curds

1 bottle of light- or medium-bodied lager

2 eggs

2 ½ cups of flour

½ cup of corn starch

½ teaspoon of baking powder

¼ cup of canola oil

½ cup of spicy pickles

½ cup of Dijon mustard

Directions

Cut pork sausages into bite-size pieces, and bake in the oven at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.

Whisk eggs in a medium bowl, then add beer.

Mix in 1 ½ cups of flour, baking powder salt to taste.

Place 1 cup of flour in a separate bowl. Coat cheese curds in flour, then dip in batter.

Heat ½ cup of canola oil in a skillet on medium-high heat.

Fry cheese curds in batches, being careful not to crowd the pan.

When curds are golden brown in color, remove from oil with a slotted spoon and place on a paper towel-lined plate.

Place pork sausages on a serving board with the fried cheese curds.

Serve with spicy pickles and Dijon mustard.

Recipe serves four.

For more information about LongHorn Steakhouse or to find your nearest location, visit LongHornSteakhouse.com. Connect with us at Facebook.com/LongHornSteakhouse, Twitter.com/LongHornSteaks and Instagram.com/LongHornSteaks.