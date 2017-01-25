Team Greenville Health System Gears Up for Walker Foundation’s Chili Cook-Off

The Walker Foundation’s 7th annual “So You Think You Can Cook? Chili Cook-Off” benefitting the SC School for the Deaf & Blind is this Saturday, and Team Greenville Health System is ready to bring the heat! Dr. Troy Beavers and Dr. Katie Spinks give us a taste of their chili and CEO of the Walker Foundation Ann Akerman has a breakdown of the event.

The cook-off is at 7pm on Saturday 28th at the Country Club of Spartanburg. For tickets and more information, call (864) 577-7583 or visit http://www.walkerfdn.org.