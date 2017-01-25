New “Buti” Yoga Trend Hits Greenville

A new full-body, high energy workout incorporating yoga has come to Greenville! Anytime Fitness is starting to offer “buti yoga” classes in its downtown location at 100 E. Washington St. Vanessa de la Vina gives us a look at what it’s like.

The next Buti Yoga class is February 3 from 5:30-6:30pm with an unofficial ladies wine night outing to follow. Tickets are $10, which half of proceeds going to the Greenville Humane Society. To book a spot and for more information, call (864) 242-9222 or email greenvillesc@anytimefitness.com.

