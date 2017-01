Are you already struggling to keep your New Year Resolution? Iron Tribe Fitness is designed to create accountability in your fitness life, and is in studio to give us a preview of its new “Push” class! You can even start a two-week trial of the class right now. Owner Rob Jackman and fitness coach Grant Cox show us how it works.

For more information, call (864) 990-2020 or visit their website. Locations are at 2227 Augusta St. and 1601 Woodruff Rd. in Greenville.