The City of Spartanburg is honoring the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday not with a day off but a day on for service and reflection. Our guests join u s to tell us about the day of service and the 30th annual Unity celebration on Monday night at 6:30pm at The Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium featuring an address by former Charleston Mayor, Joseph P. Riley Jr. More info: http://www.cityofspartanburg.org/mlk-unity-week

