Up on the Roof bar now open in downtown Greenville By Host Jamarcus Gaston Published: January 12, 2017, 11:10 am Updated: January 12, 2017, 11:10 am The best view in the city! Up on the Roof restaurant and bar is now open at Embassy Suites in Greenville. Vanessa De La Vina takes us on a tour.