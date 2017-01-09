Show your team spirit with these delicious Clemson tiger treats

Show your Clemson Tiger spirit with these delicious recipes from Clemson pastry chef Cicely Austin! Cicely shows us how to make a Clemson cheesecake.

Recipe:

Orange Cream Cheesecake

 

Crust:

1 3/4 c graham cracker crushed

1/4 c sugar

1/3 c butter (melted)

pinch of salt

 

filling:

9 oz cream cheese

1 C sugar

4 eggs

2 yolks

3 TBL. spoons O.J.

1 orange zested

 

For the Crust melt the butter and combine the sugar, salt and crushed graham mix together. Then press the crust in a well sprayed springform pan.  For the filling mix the sugar and cream cheese together with a paddle attachment in a mixer, gradually add the other ingredients careful to scrape down the sides of the bowl as you go along. add the orange juice and zest last. Place the filling in the pan wrap the bottom of the pan in foil and bake in a water bath for 1 hour. Cool down at room temp then place in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours. Then serve 

 

