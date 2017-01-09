Clemson Tiger Band ready for national championship rematch

By Published: Updated:
tiger-band3

Clemson football is ready for a rematch against Alabama and so is the Clemson Tiger Band! JG speaks with Director of Bands Dr. Mark Spede about the group and what their halftime show will look like!

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s