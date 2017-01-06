Fashion Friday: Setting Goals for 2017 By Host Jamarcus Gaston Published: January 6, 2017, 11:05 am Updated: January 6, 2017, 11:05 am Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Charity Fogle with Style Me Charity is here to see how we did on our goals for 2016 and to make some new ones for 2017. Share this:Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to send this to your Kindle device (Opens in new window) Related Posts Author Ann Sharpsteen helps us supercharge our goals in 2017 New Year’s Eve Warrior Ball happening in Anderson to benefit charities Fashion Friday: Charity’s holiday must-haves 62 Style: Stress-less travel with holiday hacks from Style Me Charity Advertisement