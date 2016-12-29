Studio Session: “Randomonium” NYE bash at Grace Hall, Greer By Host Jamarcus Gaston Published: December 29, 2016, 11:27 am Updated: December 29, 2016, 11:27 am Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Are you still looking for a fun party to check out for New Year’s Eve? Grace Hall is hosting a NYE bash featuring local band “Randomonium.” The event will happen on Saturday night at Grace Hall in Downtown Greer—-the admission is $25. Share this:Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to send this to your Kindle device (Opens in new window) Related Posts Shop local at Greer Station’s Vintage Boutique Marketplace Dec 1-3 Send a handwritten ‘thank you’ this holiday with Writefully His Show Ticket: Spartanburg Methodist College presents “Mr. Scrooge! “ Dec 6-7 Studio Session: Jacob Johnson Christmas show Thursday in Greer Advertisement