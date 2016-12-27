Daily Dish: Hoppin’ John with Chef Shawne Shell By Host Jamarcus Gaston Published: December 27, 2016, 11:10 am Updated: December 27, 2016, 11:10 am Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Chef Shawne Shell from The Hare & The Hound is here to give us a delicious dish to celebrate the New Year! We are making some hoppin’ john in the kitchen! Share this:Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to send this to your Kindle device (Opens in new window) Related Posts Daily Dish: Chef Shawne’s bouillabaisse Daily Dish: Chef Shawne gives us an easy one-pot meal Daily Dish: Chef Shawne Cooks A Fall Dinner Daily Dish: Chef Daniel Lopez, Time to Taste Catering Advertisement