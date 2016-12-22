Studio Session: Emily Schultz & Dixie Barnes By Host Jamarcus Gaston Published: December 22, 2016, 11:27 am Updated: December 22, 2016, 11:27 am Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Emily and Dixie are the winners of The Best Singer in the State Duet competition! They join us to perform a beautiful rendition of “Titanium.” Share this:Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to send this to your Kindle device (Opens in new window) Related Posts Show Ticket: Mill Town Players present “Christmas in Dixie” Dec 1-18 in Pelzer Barnes & Noble hosting 2nd Mini Maker Faire this weekend in Greenville Local author Derrell Dean releases “Self Declarations: 40 Day Devotional” Show Ticket: Greenville Little Theatre presents “I’ll Be Back Before Midnight” Advertisement