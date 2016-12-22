Holiday Favorites: Sarah’s Mushroom Gruyere Tart

Chef Sarah McClure is here from Southside Smokehouse & Grille in Landrum to share one her personal favorites during the holidays. Here is the recipe for the Mushroom Gruyere Tart:

Mushroom Gruyere Tart For Mushrooms and Onions 3 lbs of blended mushrooms, de-stemmed and sliced fine (portabello, crimini, oyster, shitaki, chanterelle, etc) 2 Large finely sliced yellow onions Sautee with garlic, salt, pepper and butter and dried thyme till soft. De-glaze with red wine, cook for approx 7 minutes. For Filling 1 Cup of Ricotta 1 Tablespoons Olive Oil 1 Egg Yolk Blend in Food Processor Till Smooth, about 1 minute Fold in One Cup of Sour Cream 1 Egg yolk beaten with water for glaze 8 oz of grated gruyere or a blend of other similar sharp white cheese, such as Romano, Parmesan, etc To Assemble Roll out puff pastry sheet and short the edges. Brush edges with egg glaze. Spread ricotta mixture inside and top with ½ the onion & mushrooms, ½ the gruyere the remaining onion mushroom mix and remaining gruyere. Bake until golden and melty, about 25 minutes. Let rest for 5 minutes before slicing into squares.