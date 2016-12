Former Channel 7 host and author Nancy Welch joins us to share a holiday recipe and some of her books that would make great gift ideas! You can find out more here: http://www.nancywelch.net

Pecan Bar Recipe:

Bowl

5 sticks of butter

3/4 cup sugar

3 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

4 1/2 cups of regular flower

Filling

4 stick of butter

1 cup of molasses

3c brown sugar

2 teaspoon of lemon extract

1/4 c heavy cream

2lbs of pecans

Bake at 350 for 20 minutes